The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation has announced that Khadeen Ellis, a charismatic actress and social media star with Vincentian roots, will host the La Vue Boutique Hotel Miss SVG 2024 pageant on October 5, 2024, at Victoria Park. She will be joined by Khalil Cato.

The event will feature six contestants representing various communities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, competing for the title of Miss SVG 2024.

Khadeen Ellis, known for her exceptional charisma and experience in high-profile events, expressed her enthusiasm for the pageant and aims to enhance the visibility of SVG in collaboration with the SVG Tourism Authority.

She will be accompanied by her husband, American actor Devale Ellis. Aviar Charles, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, believes Khadeen will elevate the event, supported by the SVG Tourism Authority.

The contestants include Lisha Beache, Athalia Gloster, Kewanna Hackshaw, Felicia Hector, Alvina Pinder, and Zada Stephens.