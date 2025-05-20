Police on May 18th, 2025, arrested and charged Shonique Hunte, a 28-year-old resident of Upper Cane Hall, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 25-year-old Labourer of the same address, by striking her on her right ankle with a broomstick.

The offence was committed in Upper Cane Hall on April 14th, 2025.

Hunte appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 19th, 2025, where she pled guilty to the charge.

She was ordered to compensate the virtual complainant a total of $500.00 ECC, of this amount, $200.00 ECC is to be paid up front.

In default, she will serve 5 months at His Majesty’s Prison.

The remaining balance of $300.00 ECC must be paid by May 27th, 2025, in default of this payment, she will serve 6 months at His Majesty’s Prison.

Additionally, she is bonded for one year in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC, in default of this bond; she will serve 9 months at His Majesty’s Prison.