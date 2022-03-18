Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves earlier this week provided an update to the public on sea defense plans in Langley Park. This was in response to a listener’s question during his weekly radio appearance on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme.

The Prime Minister highlighted that work had previously been done in the area, as well as explain why work is not being done there currently.

“The whole of the area, as the person would know, we have done some sea defense at Langley Park, but the person is quite right that there is part of the river mouth—well not only sea defense, but the lower part of the river mouth, river defense too, because we did some river defense a little above the bridge and a little below the bridge as I recall it not all the way down” he said.

The Prime Minister then goes on to discuss the current plans for the project.

“We don’t have any designs for that because we don’t have any money in the budget for that. The big area that we have the money for in the budget, now, is in Sandy Bay, which is forty-something million dollars which we had to borrow from the CDB, it’s a big number.” He said.

However, Gonsalves said that work in Sandy Bay is not likely to see commencement until the end of this year.

“In fact, in Sandy Bay it is only later this year that I think we may actually see work start because there are still a lot of preliminary things being done, of a technical nature”. He said.

