The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has provided an update on the Investigation into the death of Carlos Stay.

The 67-year-old contractor from Soldier Hill, Fancy, was found deceased in his home following a fire on September 5, 2024.

A post-mortem examination conducted on September 6, 2024, revealed that Mr. Stay’s cause of death was asphyxia due to inhalation injuries resulting from thermal injury.

These findings align with preliminary reports indicating that Mr. Stay had ignited a room in his house and remained inside.

Currently, there are no signs of foul play, and the post-mortem results reinforce the circumstances surrounding Mr. Stay’s demise.

The RSVGPF expressed its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Stay’s family and friends during this challenging time.