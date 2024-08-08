In a continuing effort to aid residents affected by Hurricane Beryl, the Rotary Family in St. Vincent and the Grenadines conducted a second Rotary Village Doctor programme on Sunday, August 4, 2024. This follow-up to a similar initiative held on July 14, 2024, aimed to provide much-needed medical care and support to the island’s residents.

According to an official release, the recent programme took place aboard the MV Bequia Express III, with substantial support from a diverse group of partners.

A dedicated team of nine physicians and seven medical students worked diligently to provide care for 130 patients. The medical professionals, specializing in Pediatrics, Psychology, Ophthalmology, and Odontology, offered free consultations and treatments. Additionally, the accompanying pharmacy dispensed medications at no cost to the patients.

Beyond medical services, non-medical volunteers distributed essential household items, clothing, and water to shelters and homes across the island.