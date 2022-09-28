Unicomer Group in St. Vincent hosted its annual scholarship award ceremony for Employee’s Children on Tuesday, 22nd August 2022 at its Kingstown location.

Speaking at the ceremony here in St. Vincent, Head of Ready Cash and OECS CSR Coordinator, Ms. Keneene Betty reiterated the Company´s commitment to the sustainable development of the communities it serves and its long-standing efforts to through internal and external programmes to assist thousands of children and young adults to realize their goals.

This year, Unicomer committed over USD $35,000 to scholarships for its employee’s children with 66 recipients across the OECS and 14 recipients in St Vincent. Speaking at the same ceremony, OECS Human Capital Director, Mr. Bryan Rooplal shared his personal education journey outlining the impact a scholarship had on his career path.

Mr. Rooplal further stated to the parents and recipients that this scholarship programme compliments the internal employee engagement initiative “The Best People Work at Unicomer” and is a clear example of the steps the organization has taken to foster a sense of community within the workplace with its employees at the centre.

The scholarship for Employee’s Children was implemented in 2016 and has been distributed to over 130 students with recipients receiving support from Kindergarten to University. The Unicomer Group proudly stands by this initiative and will continue to support the social and academic development of its employee’s children for generations to come.