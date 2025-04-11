Over the past year, Unicomer OECS Ltd. demonstrated its longstanding commitment to uplifting communities across the OECS by investing over Five Hundred Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars ($500,000) in impactful initiatives. These initiatives supported education, sports, culture, community development, and environmental stewardship across the region.

Throughout last year, Unicomer reinforced educational excellence by donating essential appliances to schools across the OECS. These contributions included state-of-the-art televisions to enhance digital learning, practical support for washing school uniforms, stoves, and fridges to improve school facilities and bolster nutritional programs. In addition, the company sponsored key initiatives that directly contributed to student growth and academic achievement.

A major highlight was the National Reading Competition, held in St. Lucia and encompassing all eight education districts. This competition offered primary school students from across the region a platform to showcase their reading skills and build literacy confidence. Unicomer’ s support helped nurture a future generation of articulate, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic readers.

Recognizing the unifying power of sports, Unicomer made a significant investment in football by providing much-needed support to several football teams and leagues. This included offering uniforms, equipment, refurbishment of training facilities, and financial support. These contributions have bolstered local football programs, enhancing athletic opportunities for young talents while fostering teamwork, discipline, and community pride throughout the region.

Unicomer further supported the region’s vibrant cultural traditions by sponsoring national festivals such as Carnival, Independence celebrations, and Jazz & Arts festivals. These sponsorships played a key role in sustaining creative industries, boosting tourism, and celebrating the unique cultural heritage of the OECS.

Over the past year, Unicomer made targeted donations designed to restore dignity, build community resilience, and enhance lives for the underprivileged. Notable contributions include:

• Fundraising Support: Assistance for fundraising activities that empower local organizations to generate additional resources and support their community projects.

• Disaster Recovery Assistance: Focused aid for recovery efforts in St. Vincent and Grenada, providing critical support in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

• Human Resources and Small Business Development: Support for programs fostering human resources development and initiatives aimed at developing small businesses, empowering local entrepreneurs and enhancing workforce skills across the region.

Unicomer’ s commitment to environmental stewardship was also evident in several eco[1]friendly initiatives, including:

• Organizing regional clean-up campaigns

• Supporting the OECS Recycle Debate, held across the OECS Community College, where TMC Grenada emerged victorious

• Promoting recycling awareness in collaboration with local communities and schools

These efforts aligned with the region’s green agenda and contributed to a more sustainable future.

“Our investments in education and sports over the past year were far more than standard sponsorships; they were a tangible promise to the OECS communities that we stand ready to support and empower meaningful change,” said Kim A. Florent, OECS Senior Manager for Marketing at Unicomer OECS. “By enhancing school facilities with modern appliances and practical support—such as washing school uniforms—championing young readers through our National Reading Competition held in St. Lucia and bolstering athletic talent by providing essential support to football teams and leagues, we have helped lay the groundwork for a stronger, brighter future for everyone in the region. Our focused support for fundraising activities, targeted disaster recovery in St. Vincent and Grenada after Hurricane Beryl, and our initiatives to foster human resources development and small business growth further underscore our commitment to community development and resilience.”

Unicomer is a leading regional retail and consumer financing provider in the Caribbean, operating renowned brands such as Courts and Courts Ready Cash, Courts Optical, Courts Business Solutions, RadioShack & AKT. With a deep commitment to corporate social responsibility, Unicomer consistently aligns business success with purposeful community engagement.