18-year-old Adia Daniel has been congratulated by Unicef, after being named Vincentian Youth Ambassador at the Youth Advisory Council’s Youth Excellence Awards.

According to a post by Unicef, Daniel has demonstrated outstanding leadership as a UNICEF Eastern Caribbean and Let’s Unpack It Mental Health Focal Point in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

She completed the UNICEF Youth Advocacy Guide (YAG) programme in 2023 and has continued to make an impact on global platforms.



In May 2024, she represented SVG as a delegate at the SIDS Global Children and Youth Action Summit in Antigua and Barbuda, and in September 2024, she addressed the UNICEF Executive Board at the UN Headquarters in New York on the critical issue of Climate Change and Children.



Also in November 2024, Daniel was one of three dynamic speakers featured on a panel at the UN House in Barbados on International Day of the Girl Child.