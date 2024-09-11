On Wednesday 11th September, 2024, the United Nations (UN) announced that the likelihood of the cooling La Nina weather phenomenon occurring this year has slightly diminished since June.

There is currently a 55% chance of La Nina conditions developing between September and November, and a 60% chance from October to next February, according to the latest update from the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The WMO in its earlier update in June had projected a 60 percent likelihood of La Nina establishing itself between July and September, and a 70 percent chance from August to November.

At that time, the organization expressed hope that La Nina’s return might help lower temperatures after a period of unprecedented global heat, partly driven by its counterpart, the warming El Nino weather pattern.

The El Nino weather pattern affected the planet for a year starting in June 2023.

La Nina is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that cools ocean surface temperatures across large areas of the tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by shifts in winds, rainfall, and atmospheric pressure.

La Nina tends to produce climate effects in many regions, particularly in tropical areas that are opposite to those of El Nino.