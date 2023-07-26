The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has come in for commendation from the United Nations for the progress they have made in building resilience.

Mr. Didier Trebucq who currently serves as the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean states gave this commendation during the opening ceremony of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Development Partners Coordination meeting.

“Prime Minister and Ministers, I really must commend your Government’s leadership and the progress made in building resilience, for example the efforts towards improvement of infrastructures, including in the tourism sector, enhancing access to education, capitalizing on the blue economy, are just some examples and I also want to acknowledge your constant genuine interest in building partnerships that matter for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Mr. Trebucq said.

On Friday, September 9, 2022 opened a new office on the first floor of the National Insurance Services Building in Kingstown to house the United Nations (UN) operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.