ULP’s candidate for South Leeward, Grenville Williams, has unveiled a detailed six-point plan for the constituency, outlining his vision for development over the next five years under a Unity Labour Party administration.

Speaking on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program, Williams said his plan focuses on six key areas — roads and infrastructure, housing, decentralization of services, tourism, agriculture and fisheries, and youth and sports development.

He emphasized that improving road access and drainage remains a top priority, especially with the growth of tourism along the Leeward coast. Williams said an alternative route to the airport is necessary to ensure reliability for both residents and visitors, while local road maintenance must also open up new areas for housing and agriculture.

On housing, the candidate pledged to continue expanding opportunities for young families to own quality homes, while supporting the government’s 100% mortgage financing policy for public servants.

Williams also highlighted the need to decentralize key services such as banking and licensing to reduce congestion in Kingstown and create more jobs within South Leeward.

Tourism development featured strongly in his plan, with proposals for a hotel and training institute in South Leeward, and an upgraded, more interactive experience at the Vermont Nature Trail.

In agriculture and fisheries, Williams proposed the construction of a modern fishing complex in Clare Valley, complete with storage, processing, and a seafood restaurant, alongside a local market in the Vermont Valley to help small farmers access new buyers.

His final pillar centers on youth, sports, and community engagement, including lighting of playing fields, improved management of recreational spaces, and the introduction of community activities modeled after Barbados’ “Q in the Community” initiative.

Williams said the six-point plan is designed to “create opportunities, build resilience, and transform South Leeward into a hub of sustainable development.”