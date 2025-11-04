Marvin “Mega” Fraser, United Labour Party candidate for Central Kingstown, has shared an extensive vision for the development of the constituency, emphasizing that his plans are rooted in the needs and priorities expressed by local residents.

Fraser, who is well-known for his achievements in football and community service, said the people of Central Kingstown are tired of promises without delivery.

“The difference with me is that I have gone to people in Central Kingston, and my plans are not Marvin’s plans. They are the plans that people say they want to see done in their community,” he stated, while speaking on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program.

Among his priorities, Fraser highlighted essential infrastructure improvements, including road repairs, drainage systems, and the development of minor footpaths and access routes to homes. He also emphasized the importance of expanding educational opportunities, building on the government’s “education revolution” by continuing to provide tuition scholarships and promoting higher learning.

Fraser is also focused on using the constituency’s natural and cultural assets to foster growth. He cited the Fenton area, where road improvements have already been made, and proposed transforming Central Kingston’s waterfalls and open land into recreational areas that could attract tourism and create jobs.

The candidate stressed the need to address social issues, particularly the well-being of the elderly, proposing monthly programs to engage seniors and professional training for caregivers to ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.

Early childhood education is another key focus. Fraser plans to establish preschools within the community so that working parents have access to quality care close to home.

Fraser concluded by reiterating his commitment to deliver tangible results for Central Kingstown. He said his vision combines infrastructure development, education, social support, and sustainable use of land and natural resources to transform the constituency into a model of progress, promising a “mega” impact for residents.