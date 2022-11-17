More strikes have been reported across Ukraine, days after one of Russia’s most intense bombardments of the war.

A gas production plant in the east and a missile factory in Dnipro were among the latest targets, officials say.

Parts of Ukraine have seen their first snowfall of the season, but many people cannot heat their homes as Russia continues to pound their power grid.

Moscow has looked to justify its recent strikes by accusing Kyiv of “unwillingness” to negotiate.

Its recent long-range attacks follow a series of setbacks on the battlefield during the months-long war.

One of Ukraine’s largest cities, Dnipro, was among those targeted early on Thursday. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the Pivdenmash factory – which produces missiles – had come under attack.

Another official said 14 people, including a teenager, had been taken to hospital after the city was shelled.