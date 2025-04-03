The United Kingdom is set to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup as the sole “valid” bidder for the tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino says.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland submitted a joint expression of interest in March to hold the World Cup across the home nations.

Under FIFA rotation rules, the tournament must be in Europe or Africa.

Should the UK’s bid be confirmed, the 2035 Women’s World Cup will be the second time a World Cup has been held in the home nations after the 1966 men’s tournament in England.