Ukrainians can again bring their children to join them in the UK, after the government reversed changes to visa rules.

Last February, without notice, the government had restricted eligibility so Ukrainians without the right to live in the UK permanently could no longer sponsor people under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows people to host those fleeing the war.

They welcomed the announcement as a “huge relief” for parents separated from their children but warned it will not help those forced apart from other family members such as siblings or parents.

The UK has over 190,000 persons under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it was launched in March 2022, following the Russian invasion.