On Friday, February 21st 2025, the Livestock component of the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project reached another significant milestone when sixty (60) pedigree piglets arrived at Argyle International Airport from the United States of America (USA).

The piglets will be housed at the Rabacca Livestock Station for breeding.

There are three (3) breeds: the Large White, Duroc and Landrace.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar highlighted the growing interest among young people in pig farming and expressed optimism that this latest shipment will enhance production and productivity within the sector.

Mr. Colville King, Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Technical Focal Point for the UBEC CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project indicated that the pigs will be bred when matured, with offsprings distributed to farmers for further breeding thus ensuring a steady supply of quality breeding stock.

Mr. King also shared that semen from the boars will be used to support artificial insemination efforts.

The project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance with technical support and coordination by the Ministry of Agriculture and financed through a loan from the World Bank.