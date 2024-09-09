Super typhoon Yagi has caused a bustling bridge in northern Vietnam to collapse, leading to ten cars and two scooters plunging into the Red River, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on Monday.

At least three individuals have been rescued, while 13 remain unaccounted for after the Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Tho province gave way.

The status of fatalities is still uncertain.

A portion of the 375-meter structure is still intact, and military authorities have been directed to construct a pontoon bridge as quickly as possible.

Over 60 people have been reported dead on Saturday after Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, made landfall with winds reaching up to 203 km/h.

In the aftermath, the storm has caused significant destruction in northern Vietnam.

According to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, at least 44 victims have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods, including a 68-year-old woman, a one-year-old boy, and a newborn baby.

More than 240 individuals have sustained injuries, and approximately 1.5 million people are still without electricity.

The typhoon has also damaged buildings by tearing off roofs and uprooting trees.