Filmmaker and media mogul Tyler Perry is facing a $260 million lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon, who has accused Perry of sexual assault and harassment while working on his television shows The Oval and Ruthless.

Filed in Los Angeles, the lawsuit claims Perry used his power in the entertainment industry to create a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic,” promising Dixon a successful career in exchange for sexual favors. Dixon alleges that when he rejected Perry’s advances, he was subjected to escalating harassment and professional retaliation, including threats to kill off his character if he did not comply.

Dixon said the incidents began after meeting Perry in 2019 at a Tyler Perry Studios event in Atlanta, and that the harassment continued over months of alleged inappropriate comments, touching, and intimidation.

Perry’s attorney, Matthew Boyd, strongly denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated” and part of a “scam” to extort money.“Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail,” Boyd told the BBC.

The case is currently under legal review, and no court date has been set.