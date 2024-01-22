As the 2024 Track & Field competition season opens, two Vincentian athletes have already qualified for the 51st Carifta Games, to be held in Grenada over the Easter weekend.

On January 13th, Tyrha Charles opened her 2024 campaign with a run of 24.35 in the U20 Girls 200m, at the SKN Athletics KFC Classic in St. Kitts & Nevis. The time is also a qualifying standard for the World Athletics U20 Championships, to be held in Lima, Peru on August 27-31.

Also booking his spot to Grenada was distance running stalwart, Zichri Hepburn, who did the feat in the 5000m, at the Pamenos Ballantyne Distance and Jumps Classic on January 20th. He ran 16:44.07 to beat the 16:50.40 standard.

At last year’s games, Hepburn finished 9th in the event, while Charles place 4th in the 200m and 5th in the 100m.

This year, Team Athletics SVG has established 2 tiers of standards for Carifta qualification standards. The “A” standard, guarantees an automatic selection to the team, while’ the “B” standard will result in consideration for selection. However, other factors will be taken into account, including, consistency of performance, attitude and demeanor and the input of the athlete’s coach, among others.