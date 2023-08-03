Two-time champions Germany were sent crashing out of the Women’s World Cup group stages in the biggest shock of the tournament thanks to a draw with South Korea.

It is the first time in Germany’s history they have failed to reach the knockout stages.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Germany knew they needed to better Morocco’s result against Colombia to progress in Group H, but that match finished 1-0 to Morocco.

Germany were heading through as group runners-up as they went off the pitch for the break, but Morocco stunned Colombia to score minutes later in Perth, meaning Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side had to win.

Germany’s players fell to the ground at full-time and were in tears as they were consolled by staff members.