Kennice Greene and Alex Joachim recently represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2024 Bahamian National Swimming Championships held in Nassau, Bahamas from June 20th to 23rd.

Both Kennice and Alex, the top female and male swimmers from SVG, have been selected to compete for their country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France at the end of July.

Their performance at the Bahamas Nationals served as a gauge of their readiness for the upcoming Olympics.

Although their swims were considered exhibition swims as invited guests, they were ineligible for medals.

However, Kennice Greene made history by breaking the SVG national long course record in the 50 meters Backstroke with a time of 33.11 seconds. Both swimmers approached their personal best times, showing promise for their performance in Paris.

Next on the agenda, Alex Joachim will participate in the Ontario Provincial Swimming Championships in Canada from July 4th to 7th. Following this, both swimmers and their coaches will set their sights on the Olympic Games.