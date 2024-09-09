The Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia (EHSM) has shown remarkable improvement in the 2024 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations, from 45.75% in 2023 to 61.02% in 2024.

The Sandy Bay Secondary School is also one of the two schools to show improvement in these examinations.

EHSM in 2023 reported a pass rate of 45.75% in the CSEC examinations but this year, there was a 15.28% increase.

During an interview with Searchlight on September 5th, 2024, Vice Principal of thr EHSM Brian Burke expressed satisfaction with this year’s CSEC results, noting that both teachers and the Board are please with the progress made.

Burke served as vice principal for two years and has been teaching at the school since 1988. He revealed that many students struggle with a belief in their academic potential.

He explained that students often enter the school with a negative self-image, especially if they didn’t qualify for what is perceived as a “top school.”

The aim of the teachers and the Board is to instill the “right mentality” in students, helping them to believe in their ability to succeed.