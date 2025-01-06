Emergency services in the Turks and Caicos conducted an intensive search operation for a missing person after a vessel began taking on water off Cooper Jack Bay on January 4, 2025.

Two of the three people aboard the distressed vessel were rescued, including a 9-year-old child and a man in his mid-twenties. The survivors were transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Center for medical evaluation, Loop News reports.

The incident took place shortly after 3:00 pm when the Police Control Room received a distress call from the vessel, which had experienced engine failure and was taking on water in the bow area.

A multi-agency search effort tried to locate the third person from the vessel, the search involved the RT&CIPF, the United States Coast Guard, the Air Support Unit, and the Department of Fisheries, along with volunteer groups who had joined the search efforts.

