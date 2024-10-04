The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided an update in the investigations surrounding the circumstances leading to the death of 13 year old Matthew Dasouza, which occurred on September 30, 2024 at Sion Hill Bay.

According to an official release, on October 3, 2024, police arrested and charged two minors, one male and one female, with the offence of Murder. Investigations revealed that the accused minors, with malice aforethought, caused the death of the 13-year-old student of Fair Hall.

A Post-mortem examination carried out on October 2, 2024, revealed that the victim died as a result of drowning due to or as a consequence of blunt trauma to the head, the official police release stated.

Police say they are actively pursuing all investigative leads.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has extended its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

The RSVGPF is urging anyone with information that may assist in this and other investigations to come forward. Noting that the public’s cooperation is crucial in bringing perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of SVG’s citizens, residents, and visitors.

