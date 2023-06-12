Police in the British Virgin Islands have confirmed that two female tourists from the US died in unrelated incidents while at the Baths last week.

On Tuesday, Diana Wright, 63, of Texas was found unresponsive by members of her family while snorkelling in waters near The Baths around 3 pm. She was transported to shore where attempts were made to resuscitate her by personnel from the Iris O’Neal Clinic and Virgin Islands Search and Rescue. She was later pronounced dead.

And, around noon on Friday, another female tourist, a native of California, was snorkelling at the Baths when she began experiencing difficulty. She was transported to shore where attempts were made to restore breathing. She was later pronounced dead.

The name of the second female is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The cause of death in both cases is still to be determined.