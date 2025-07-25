A viral concert moment has led to the resignation of two top executives at a U.S. tech firm.

Kristin Cabot, the head of human resources at Astronomer, has stepped down following the widely shared video showing her embracing CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert last week.

The now-infamous clip captured the pair on the big screen at Gillette Stadium, reacting in shock as cameras zoomed in. Singer Chris Martin joked about the moment mid-performance, sparking a social media frenzy.

Byron resigned earlier after being placed on leave pending an internal investigation. The company, which helps businesses manage data, has since removed both executives from its website.

Interestingly, Coldplay also saw a 20% spike in online streams following the viral moment.