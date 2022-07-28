Two former Minneapolis police officers who assisted in the fatal arrest of George Floyd have been sentenced on federal civil rights charges.

J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted in February of violating the unarmed black man’s civil rights by failing to provide care or intervene.

Kueng will spend three years behind bars, while Thao was sentenced to 42 months.

Mr Floyd’s death, filmed by a bystander, led to global protests.

For nine minutes, while lead officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck, Kueng held his feet while Thao held back bystanders.

Chauvin was convicted last June of murder and is currently serving time in state prison. In December, he pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights, averting a second trial.