Two Egyptian sisters, aged 11 and 18, were among the six killed after Mexican army troops fired at a truck carrying migrants.

The girls were among others, including their father, travelling in a truck carrying migrants from various countries, when the Mexican army opened fired on the vehicle. The army claimed they were responding to shots fired.

Federal officials, including the recently elected President Sheinbaum, refused to confirm the ages or the genders of the six migrants that were killed.

The Defense Department said four of the migrants were found dead, and 12 wounded. Two of the wounded later died of their injuries

The Mexican president said the shootings are being investigated to see if any commanders might face punishment, and noted “a situation like this cannot be repeated.” She also refused to say whether any weapons were found in the migrants’ truck.

The shooting took place on the president’s first day in office.