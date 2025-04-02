The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs and the UK Government, hosted a two-day capacity-building workshop from March 26 to 27, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The workshop aimed to improve human rights standards and facilitate the implementation of recommendations received under the various United Nations human rights treaties to which the state is party.

The workshop convened representatives from key government agencies, forming part of the Cabinet-mandated National Human Rights Implementation and Reporting Mechanism, alongside Civil Society Organizations working on human rights and related issues.

Addressing the workshop’s opening, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to human rights implementation and reporting.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Geffory Patton, Resident British Commissioner, reiterated the UK government’s dedication to promoting human rights globally, including within the Caribbean.

He highlighted the UK’s support for capacity-building, strengthening civil society, and initiatives on disability rights, gender equality, and climate resilience, designed to create an enabling environment for the realization of human rights and tangible improvements for Vincentians.