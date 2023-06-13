Two men have been charged in connection with recent murders on St Kitts and Nevis.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) arrested and charged Keith Godwin for the murder of Alden “OJ” Maynard.

Maynard,45, was shot dead while he was driving his vehicle along the Bypass Road of the FT Williams Highway on June 6.

Maynard was the island’s 15th murder victim for 2023.

Nyon Dasent was charged with the murder of Vaughn Parris.

Parris,31, was shot dead in Dorset Park on June 6.

He was the 16th murder victim for 2023.

The RSCNPF thanked islanders for their assistance in solving the murders.

“We continue to encourage everyone to say something if they see something. The life-altering effects of criminal activity negatively impact us all. In that regard, criminal acts committed in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are everyone’s business. This demonstrates what can be accomplished when society and law enforcement work together,” St. Kitts and Nevis’ police said.