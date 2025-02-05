Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore on Monday stated two bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the tragic plane crash that occurred in the mountains of La Plaine Dominica on January 26th.

The plane, which had departed Douglas-Charles Airport en route to Martinique, went down shortly after takeoff and lost communication around 3:46pm.

The wreckage was located the following day by search and rescue operations.

With the help of French rescue teams from nearby Martinique which provided a helicopter and specialized personnel trained for high-risk operations, they were able to locate and retrieve two of the four bodies from the crash site.

Blackmoore acknowledged that the remaining two victims were still trapped inside the wreckage, complicating further recovery efforts.

He noted that by Wednesday, it had become clear that the existing strategy would need to be adjusted, as retrieving the final bodies was proving extremely difficult given the terrain and the nature of the wreckage.

The French have launched an investigation into what exactly occurred, with the recovery teams focusing on bringing the remaining victims home.