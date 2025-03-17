Authorities at the Las Americas International Airport, in the Dominican Republic have intercepted two women attempting to smuggle nearly three kilograms of cocaine to Europe inside their bodies.

According to Loop News, the women, a 28-year-old French national and a 50-year-old Dominican citizen, were detained under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Airport security became suspicious after profiling several passengers and subsequently detected foreign objects in the women’s digestive tracts using X-ray screening equipment.

Both suspects were immediately transported to the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces, where medical specialists supervised the extraction process.

The French woman expelled 129 capsules of cocaine while the Dominican woman passed 117 capsules, for a combined total of 246 drug-filled packages weighing 2.89 kilograms.

According to reports, both women had planned to travel together on the same flight to Paris.

Authorities believe they are part of a larger trafficking network that recruits both Dominicans and foreign nationals as drug mules to transport narcotics to European and American markets.

A broader investigation was launched to identify additional suspects involved in the operation.