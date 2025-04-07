An altercation between several secondary school students has gone viral on social media, following an attack in Roseau, Dominica on Friday.

Video footage of the incident shows one female student, allegedly accompanied by her mother, during the altercation, retrieving a bottle from a bag that she carried, from which she threw a liquid substance in the direction of the face of another student.

The police have reported that two individuals were arrested and charged with two counts of summary offenses.

They are to appear before a Roseau Magistrate Court in Roseau where the charges will be read to them.

In light of the incident, the authorities are advising parents to deal with issues at school amicably.