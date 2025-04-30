The authorities in Sint Maarten quickly apprehended two suspects following reports of a firearm threat in the ‘Over the Bank’ neighborhood early Monday.

The Police Force Central Dispatch received an emergency call at approximately 7:30am on April 28th, about a threatening incident involving a firearm.

According to report, the suspects fled the scene in a blue Renault carry-van.

Multiple police units responded immediately, setting up search operations in the surrounding areas.

The vehicle was spotted by officers traveling along Sucker Garden Road shortly after the initial report.

Police conducted a traffic stop and searched the blue carry-van, discovering an illegal firearm and ammunition inside.

The two male occupants were arrested without incident and taken to Philipsburg Police Station for processing and questioning.

The weapon and ammunition were seized as evidence as investigation into the incident continues.