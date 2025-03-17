A 20-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of 9-year-old Chantel Crump.

ABS Antigua reported that police have formally charged Angela Mejia with murder after Crump was found dead.

The gruesome discovery has sent shockwaves of anguish across Antigua, with the public calling for swift justice.

The three-day search for missing schoolgirl Chantel Crump came to a devastating conclusion early Saturday morning when her body was discovered in bushes in the Weatherills area, triggering waves of grief and outrage across Antigua.

Chantel disappeared Wednesday afternoon after being picked up by a woman driving a Honda while on her way home from school.