Minister of Housing Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, said in Parliament yesterday that 21 housing lots have been identified on Union Island, to aid persons displaced by Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Brewster said, while progress has been made to date, challenges are still being addressed in the Southern Grenadines.

He confirmed that funding was allocated in the supplementary budget following Hurricane Beryl, for both the purchase of lands and prefabricated homes, but while efforts have advanced across several islands, Union Island remains the most challenging location, in terms of land availability and housing recovery.

He noted that surveying and planning for these lots are currently underway, and expected to be completed within two weeks.

After which the lands will be handed over to the Ministry of Housing for development while the first shipment of prefabricated homes, sourced from Trinidad, is scheduled to arrive this week, with the Southern Grenadines prioritized in the distribution.

Minister Brewster also provided context on the shelter situation, noting that only 151 individuals remain in public shelters nationwide.

However, he clarified that this number does not include persons being temporarily housed in tourism-based accommodations, such as guesthouses.

Minister Brewster stressed that while the recovery process is complex and cannot be completed overnight, significant strides have been made.