The Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, promises that the construction of the two new secondary schools at Orange Hill and Brighton will represent the continuation of the education revolution, a revolution focused on expanding curriculum and inclusion.

Minister Gonsalves noted that the Government is trying to go beyond an incremental advancement, to a radical and transformative advancement in the classroom experience for students.

“The TVET facility will also serve the surrounding communities. The idea, Madam Speaker, Honourable Members, as we discussed the evolution of this idea, is that this school can and should become a magnet for students around the country who are interested in TVET and interested in the arts. So we’re going to have music studios so they can come and refine that. It’s going to have a band room so that they can work on music. And it’s going to have TVET facilities. And we include the cultural sector, or what we call the orange economy in that TVET sector. That is not just auto repair and that sort of stuff that is in TVET. But we hope that we’re going to attract students who have an interest in those particular areas.” He said

The school will be constructed to accommodate approximately 500 students, and built to climate resilient specifications.