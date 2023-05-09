The Turkish government is raising its workers’ salaries by 45 percent, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, five days before Turks vote in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polls show Erdogan in a tight race with the main opposition presidential candidate.

Erdogan announced the pay rise on Tuesday at a meeting in Ankara that discussed the economic and social rights of public workers through a framework called the Public Collective Bargaining Agreement Framework Protocol.

“We are increasing wages by 45 percent, including the welfare share,” the president said, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Erdogan added that he would continue to work on raising the wages and pensions of civil servants.

According to Al Jazeera, Turkey’s economy is a key issue heading into Sunday’s elections. Unorthodox interest rate cuts sought by Erdogan sparked a devaluation of the Turkish lira in late 2021 and sent inflation to a 24-year peak of 85.5 percent last year.