Trinidad and Tobago’s Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling for paid paternity leave to be implemented for all fathers in the country’s public and private sectors.

In a statement for Father’s Day, Persad-Bissessar said fathers face many challenges and there should be policies that address these issues including paid paternity leave.

“I also advocate the implementation of State programmes and policies which address these critical issues, as well as the introduction of paid paternity leave for all fathers in both the public and private sectors.” T&T’s opposition leader.

She urged all to commit to building a society that truly empowers and supports fathers, ensuring they have the relevant opportunities and resources to be the best parents they can be.