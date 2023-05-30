Trinidad and Tobago’s Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is calling for robust and targeted approaches to address marketing strategies used by multinational corporations which encourage increased consumption of fast food by teens and adolescents.

This, he explained, is aimed at preventing an explosive increase in the rate of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including cancers.

Deyalsingh made the call on Sunday as he delivered of a statement, at the 76th World Health Assembly currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

T&T’s health minister also highlighted the scourge of NCDs, urging for more robust, targeted action on this front.

With Trinidad and Tobago listed as one of the 28 front-runner countries set to receive support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to implement strategies aimed at prevention and management, Deyalsingh also noted that unrepressed expansion of NCDs posed devastating global health consequences for individuals, families and communities, and threatens to overwhelm health systems around the world.