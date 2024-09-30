At the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr. Amery Browne, delivered a strong condemnation of the “double standards” surrounding the Gaza conflict, advocating for an immediate ceasefire—a stance echoed by CARICOM.

He criticized the view that Palestinian children deserve fewer human rights, highlighting the devastating toll of the conflict, including the deaths of over 200 UN staff and tens of thousands of civilians.

Dr. Browne emphasized that international law should apply universally, without favoritism.

He announced Trinidad and Tobago’s recent establishment of diplomatic relations with Palestine and expressed support for its full UN membership.

Additionally, he called for action on various issues, including the crises in Haiti and Cuba, reparations for historical injustices, global support for women and girls, and intensified climate change initiatives.