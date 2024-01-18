The Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago (ASTT) has warned consumers in T&T of price increases as a result of a drop in crop production.

President of the ASTT Darryl Rampersad said the price increases are inevitable, as climate change continues to be a challenge for farmers, and a hotter than usual dry season is predicted for this year.

Mr. Rampersad said the limited access to water will see a reduction in crop production based on its availability.

According to T&T’s Meteorological Office, the initial part of the dry season, January to March, is expected to be mostly drier than normal, and will likely result in an increase in surface and vegetation dryness, together with an increased potential for bush, forest and landfill fires.