The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) will be leading a Trade Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from October 21st to 25th, 2024.

The mission, being headed by the Director of Trade Facilitation at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mrs. Susan Singh-Seerattan, comprises of representatives from 22 companies across various sectors such as food and beverage, construction, chemicals, household products, shipping and logistics, printing and packaging, HVAC services, automotive, safety, and professional and IT services.

The participants will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services, explore market opportunities, and gain valuable insights into the SVG market.

Facilitators of the event, The SVG Chamber of Commerce says that this trade mission highlights the Association’s commitment to fostering a robust and competitive manufacturing sector.

SVG remains an important partner for Trinidad and Tobago’s supply of root crops such as dasheen, cassava, tannia, yam and ginger. In 2017, the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent & the Grenadines signed an EC$20,000 trade arrangement to export produce weekly from St. Vincent to Trinidad, to increase the island’s exports to traditional markets in the CARICOM region.