A team of 22 from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has arrived in Grenada to aid in restoring electricity on the island of Carriacou.

The operation, costing nearly TTD$2 million, includes manpower and equipment such as poles, conductors, transformers, and transport trucks for the month-long mission.

T&T’s Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expressed pride in Trinidad and Tobago’s support for CARICOM neighbors and praised T&TEC as one of the region’s leading utility commissions.

He also highlighted the growing impact of climate change on utility infrastructure and suggested that a restoration fund might be needed in the future.

Initially, four senior team members assessed Carriacou’s needs, leading to the deployment of the current team to carry out the restoration work.

