Minster of Health in Trinidad and Tobago, Terrence Deyalsingh, was held at gunpoint and robbed of his bracelet, while interacting with his constituents.

“Minister, so I am in St Joseph – in my constituency, 5 o’clock, hot sun, bright sun sitting outside Nyahbinghi Bar opposite the church with a constituent. Two fellas walk up to me, put a gun to my head and robbed me of my bracelet…just letting you know where crime has reached” the minister stated while he was engaged in a telephone conversation.

In a video that was posted on social media following the incident, the minster was shown having the telephone conversation, after reporting the ordeal to the police, after they were called to the scene.