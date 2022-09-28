Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said government is not considering keeping the work-from-home (WFH) format moving forward for the public sector, saying people “don’t even work in the office” as well as pointing to a lack of technical infrastructure.

Speaking at a media briefing after Monday’s national budget at the Parliament, after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Rowley said: “This is Trinidad and Tobago”

“We haven’t really embarked upon that as a major initiative. Government has not set about to have a work-from-home policy except during COVID. I don’t know that we are sufficiently prepared for that…largely because it requires certain technical infrastructure and a certain level of discipline, this is Trinidad, eh, and Tobago.

“We’re not ready for a major work-from-home policy because some people not even working in the office.” Rowley said.

Dr Rowley said, however, for the private sector and if it’s required for the public sector, they’re “not averse to it”.

The question comes after T&T’s government announced another hike in prices at the pump, with super and premium increasing by a dollar and diesel increasing by 50 cents per litre – many citizens are concerned about the cost of travel and traffic during daily commutes.