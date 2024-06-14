Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill to meet Republicans in his first visit since the riot by supporters of his at Congress three years ago.

The presumptive Republican nominee in November’s presidential election delivered a message of unity, promising to “work out” any lingering differences within the party.

Later in the day, the former president met with an association of 200 corporate leaders.

Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House Speaker, said in a statement that Trump was the “instigator of an insurrection… returning to the scene of the crime”.

The visit comes a fortnight after Trump’s criminal conviction for falsifying business records in his hush-money trial in New York.

He arrived at a Republican office building near the US Capitol building on Thursday morning, passing a small crowd of protesters holding signs with slogans including “failed coup” and “Democracy Forever, Trump Never”.

In a brief news conference early on Thursday afternoon, Trump said there was “great unity” in the party, and vowed to stand by fellow Republicans, even those he disagreed with.