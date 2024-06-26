A judge partially lifted a gag order on Donald Trump in his hush-money case in New York, where he was found guilty of falsifying business records last month.

Trump is now allowed to make public comments about witnesses in the case and speak generally about jurors in his trial, Justice Juan Merchan wrote in a ruling on Tuesday.

The former president is still barred from speaking publicly about court staff, prosecutors and their families.

The identities of the jurors – kept secret due to the high-profile nature of the trial – will also remain protected, Justice Merchan said.

Trump has spoken out frequently against the gag order, which he claims is unconstitutional.

In a statement on Tuesday, his spokesperson called Justice Merchan’s decision “another unlawful decision by a highly conflicted judge”.

Justice Merchan first imposed a gag order on Trump in late March, but expanded it a week later after Trump attacked the judge’s daughter on social media.

Trump ultimately was fined thousands and threatened with jail time for violating the order during his trial.

His legal team asked that the full gag order be lifted after a New York jury found Trump guilty in May.