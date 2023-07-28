Former United States President Donald Trump is facing new criminal charges after United States prosecutors accused the former president of ordering employees to delete security camera footage at his estate in order to hinder an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

US federal prosecutors on Thursday announced three new charges against Trump, including obstruction and willful retention of national defence information, bringing the total number of counts against the Republican in the case to 40.

Prosecutors also charged Carlos De Oliveira, a 56-year-old maintenance worker at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, with conspiracy to obstruct justice, lying to investigators and destroying documents, according to court documents.

De Oliveira is the second Trump employee to face federal criminal charges alongside the former president. Trump valet Walt Nauta was indicted in June, at the same time as the former Republican leader. Thursday’s updated grand-jury indictment also includes new charges against Nauta, including allegations that he and De Oliveira tried to suppress evidence by deleting Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage.