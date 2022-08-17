Voters in the US state of Wyoming have ousted congresswoman Liz Cheney, a rare Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, in a primary election.

She has been trounced by a relative political newcomer and Trump-backed candidate, Harriet Hageman.

Ms Cheney, 56, was one of only two members of her party to join the congressional committee investigating Mr Trump’s attempts to cling to power.

The three-term congresswoman was once a rising Republican star.

Conceding defeat, Ms Cheney signalled that this was the beginning of a new chapter of her political career. “Our work is far from over,” she told a group of her supporters, including her father, former Vice-President Dick Cheney.

All 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump after his supporters attacked the US Capitol building in January last year have been targeted in a scorched-earth campaign of revenge.

So far, four have retired, and now four have been defeated by his chosen candidates in primary ballots in the states of Wyoming, Washington, Michigan and South Carolina.